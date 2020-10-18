Resorts World Manila | October Fiesta celebration continues with Delishvery

Iced-cold beers are best paired with signature Pinoy Hotdogs—Bistek, Inasal, and Adobo

The global pandemic may have cancelled most of the important occasions earlier in the year, but Resorts World Manila’s annual October Fiesta celebrations carry on. Like most things this 2020, you can still enjoy iced-cold beers and chug along with friends virtually via e-sessions in the comforts of your homes.

Exclusive October Fiesta packages of beer pairings are now available for delivery right at your doorstep via Delishvery. For a small group, you can opt for Package A with bar grubs that include one (1) serving of Shrimp Salted Egg Popcorn, a plate of Roasted Pork Sisig, and six (6) mini-servings of signature Franks Pinoy Hotdogs, with six (6) cans of San Miguel Beer. Good for 6 pax, Package A is available at Php1, 200 nett.

For only P550 nett, Package B comes with a choice of one (1) bar grub and two (2) cans of San Miguel Beer, for a solo drinking session.

To complete celebrations at home, you may also check out the L.O.V.E Project at www.facebook.com/TheLoveProjectOfficial, an online marketplace platform for professional musicians, theater actors, singers, and performers where you can book virtual live entertainment.

The exclusive October Fiesta offer is also available for dine-in at The Grand Bar and Lounge, at a limited capacity. Following the government guidelines, only guests aged 21 to 59 years old will be allowed to enter the property and guests are encouraged to bring proper identification. Strict safety and health protocols are also in place, including the IATF guidelines on maximum alcoholic beverage serving allowed. Grand Bar and Lounge is located at The Grand Wing and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 4PM to 10PM.

Please call Delishvery hotline at (02) 7908 8885 or 0917 878 8856 for inquiries regarding minimum order requirements and delivery orders.

Visit www.rwmanila.com or follow the official social media accounts @rwmanila for more updates. Download the RWM Mobile App for free on Google App and Apple App Store.

