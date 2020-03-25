Office of Civil Defense leads distribution of Nature Spring bottled water

The Office of Civil Defense led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDDRMC) Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, activated the pre-agreement with United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) ARISE Philippines network and partner Nature Spring, with the 1st batch delivery of 43,000 SM Bottled Water to various frontliners in Metro Manila, dealing with the COVID-19 health emergency.

ARISE is the Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies, the DRR network of private sector entities in the Philippines. SM Prime is the UNDRR ARISE secretariat, headed by Hans T. Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee, and its lead partner is the National Resilience Council (NRC). ARISE network pre-agreements are signed MOUs between members of the public and private sectors for immediate assistance with goods and services during times of calamity or crisis