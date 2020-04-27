Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez to hold Online Fundraising Concert for CBN Asia

Ultimate singer-songwriter, Ogie Alcasid, and his wife, Asia’s songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, are set to perform live for a night filled with music and sharing of stories of hope at CBN Asia presents “One Music. One Hope.” on Tuesday, April 28, at 8:00 p.m.

The power couple will be joined by top-performing artists, Timmy Pavino, Janina Vela, and Lara Maigue, in aiming to spark hope to viewers amid the global pandemic, and raise funds for the frontliners and most vulnerable Filipinos who lost their livelihood because of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ.)

They will sing some of their signature hits and share encouraging words while The 700 Club Asia Peter Kairuz and Kata Inocencio hosts the show.

This livestream show is created to encourage our audience and at the same time, raise funds for our frontline ministries,” said John Valdes Tan, CBN Asia’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Proceeds from the online concert will support the CBN Asia Family of Ministries’ relief efforts amid COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, CBN Asia’s humanitarian arm, Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines, has been providing much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), preventive care kits, and food packs to 60 public and private hospitals and more than 5,000 individuals affected by the ECQ all around the country.

The 700 Club Asia, CBN Asia’s flagship TV program, has since then been encouraging viewers to believe and trust God through real-life stories of COVID-19 conquerors, while their hosts lead people to pray for peace, healing and protection, hope and security, restoration of families, love and unity during the pandemic.

Superbook and Oyayi, CBN Asia’s shows for children, came up with parenting tips, home school and art resources, and fun activities to do for families while on ECQ.

CBN Asia’s digital platforms also continue to minister to millions of audiences by producing inspiring memes, how-to videos, articles, and infographics on social media and its websites, while the CBN Asia Prayer Center, especially during this time of global pandemic, continues to bring hope to many distressed and hurting kababayans by serving as an emotional and spiritual refuge.

You can also help frontliners and vulnerable individuals in need!

Watch and support Ogie and Regine Alcasid, Timmy Pavino, Janina Vela, and Lara Maigue, at the CBN Asia presents “One Music. One Hope.” on Tuesday, April 28, at 8:00 p.m. The livestream show will air on CBN Asia, The 700 Club Asia, and Batang Superbook Facebook pages.

