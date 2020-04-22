Ogie Alcasid collaborates with Regine Velasquez, couple Gary Gotidoc and Jaya for new worship song “Live for Jesus”

Ogie Alcasid finds reassurance in God’s abundant love amidst today’s pandemic with his newly released single “Live for Jesus,” his first collaboration with Regine Velasquez and couple Jaya and Gary Gotidoc.

“It is my hope and prayer that this song inspires us to keep believing that despite the crisis, we will survive this,” Ogie said. “Jesus is our answer. It is also during these times that we are weak when our savior is strongest. How His grace is sufficient for us.”

The praise song, launched last Friday (April 17) under record label Star Music, features backup vocals by the Songbird and the Queen of Soul, as well as a short rap verse from Jaya’s partner, Gary.

With words and music by Ogie, “Live for Jesus” was arranged by Mark Lopez and mixed and mastered by Tim Recla.

The singer-songwriter said he took inspiration from the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 12:9 (NIV) in writing the song, which says, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

Listeners were pleased with the upbeat devotional track’s meaningful message, emphasizing the significance of its release at a difficult time like today.

Ogie, along with Regine and Jaya, has also recently joined other Kapamilya artists in bringing hope through Christ’s love and helping ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig” program by singing the prayer song “Ililigtas Ka Niya.” Regine has also released her new rendition of “Heal our Land” with the Villancico Vocal Ensemble earlier this month.

Praise Jesus in the face of hardships by listening to “Live for Jesus,” out now on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Check it out on MusicShare’s Music Heals playlist on Spotify.