OMRON Healthcare Philippines Partners with Metro Drug, Expands Distribution Network

OMRON Asia Pacific PTE LTD Philippine branch will be working with pharmaceutical sales and distribution company Metro Drug Inc. to broaden its distribution network for OMRON Healthcare Philippines’ blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, thermometers, body composition monitors and TENS massagers. Through the partnership, OMRON products will now be available in independent pharmacies, hospitals and other medical institutions nationwide.

The newly forged collaboration with Metro Drug is part of OMRON’s aggressive expansion plans in line with its goal of boosting its share of the local healthcare market. Metro Drug has more than 50 principal local and multinational partners, 28,000 accounts nationwide and 100 percent coverage of relevant market.

“OMRON Healthcare is dedicated to its mission of improving lives and contributing to a better society. In line with this, we work rigorously to ensure that our state-of-the-art products are conveniently accessible to every Filipino, thus allowing them to take charge of their health in the comfort of their own homes. We are happy that our partnership with Metro Drug lets us reach more customers across the country,” shares Frans Velkers, chief operating officer of OMRON Healthcare Asia Pacific Region.

The partnership will broaden Metro Drug’s medical device portfolio. “We are delighted to welcome the world-renowned OMRON Healthcare products into the Metro Drug family. Our kababayans deserve only the best, especially when it comes to healthcare, and we are confident that with OMRON, we can offer them the top-caliber devices they need and deserve,” shares the Chief Executive of Metro Drug, Janette Jakosalem.