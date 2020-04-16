Chris Martin, Elton John, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and more to perform at “One World, Together At Home”

One World, Together At Home was announced yesterday, and will take place on Saturday 18th April.

This very special global, live event is to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation, in association with Global Citizen and features performers including Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, J Balvin, Chris Martin, Elton John, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and loads more.

The event is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Tune in on April 18 for One World:#TogetherAtHome and take action now at globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.