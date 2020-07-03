Online ESL platform 51Talk introduces Pia Wurtzbach as new brand ambassador

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach announced her new role as a brand ambassador of an online English education platform during a live stream to her 1.7 million plus Facebook followers.

Joined by host Tim Yap, Pia shared that by helping spread awareness about the livelihood opportunity being offered by 51Talk, she would be able to help out Filipinos whose livelihood were severely impacted by the pandemic.

Founded in 2011, NYSE-listed 51Talk is the leading online English education platform that connects more than 20,000 online Filipino teachers to millions of foreign students through live and interactive lessons.

As the platform launched Pia as their new brand ambassador, they also announced expanding their teacher base in the Philippines by opening up 30,000 home-based online English teaching opportunities to meet the ever-increasing demand for ESL (English as a Second Language) teachers primarily from China.

In recent months, home-based online types of jobs and livelihood have gained massive popularity as it is considered the safest way to continue earning amidst the pandemic.

“I am grateful to be a part of the 51Talk family and to serve as an instrument to promote this livelihood opportunity to Filipinos. Among all the countries in the world, 51Talk chose Filipinos to be online ESL teachers because they are considered the best in the world,” said Pia.

51Talk Founder and CEO Jack Huang believes that Filipinos are the best online English teachers because of their high English proficiency, passion and friendly nature, and familiarity with the Chinese culture.

“You don’t have to be a teacher by profession to join us. As long as you are a 4-year college graduate and possess the right skills, you are welcome,” Mr. Huang said.

Since her Miss Universe reign, Pia considers empowering Filipinos as her top advocacy. She’s also eager to use her voice and influence to spread awareness about earning opportunities like becoming an online English teacher with 51Talk, especially nowadays when thousands have already lost their jobs and livelihood.

“I encourage everyone to consider online English teaching as a viable and sustainable source of income, especially in these trying times where earning opportunities are scarce,” said Pia. “If you think you are ready to embark on your new online career then maybe this is the chance you’ve been waiting for. 51Talk is your future at home,” she said.

In the coming weeks, Pia and 51Talk will hold interviews of candidates that will be streamed live on Facebook to encourage netizens to sign-up and to give a glimpse on what it’s like to be an online English teacher.

To know more about 51Talk, visit their website at www.51Talk.ph