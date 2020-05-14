Online ESL platform 51Talk turns over P5.25M donation to FFCCCI

Three hospitals in Metro Manila received medical equipment worth P5.25M donated by the online English teaching platform 51Talk to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).

During the brief turnover ceremony, FFCCCII External Affairs Committee Chairman Nelson Guevarra, representing FFCCCII President Henry Lim Bon Liong, expressed his gratitude to 51Talk for the generous donation.

“On behalf of FFCCCII, I would like to thank 51Talk, its CEO and Founder Jack Huang and Country Head Jennifer Que. We have been working double time with our partner organizations locally and abroad to aid our hospitals and medical front liners in our fight against COVID-19. Only through helping each other will our nation overcome this crisis,” said Mr. Guevarra.

While the Philippine government prepares to lift the enhanced community quarantine in the next few weeks, many hospitals are still experiencing supply scarcities, particularly with PPEs. Beneficiaries of the PPEs are the Philippine General Hospital-Department of Pediatrics, St. Luke’s Medical Center-Institute of Pediatrics and Child Health and the Metropolitan Medical Center Manila.

“What we are experiencing are extraordinary circumstances. As challenging as it seems for most of us, I admire the resolve and the courage of the Filipino front liners who, day in and day out, are tending to the sick to keep the rest of the population safe and healthy,” said 51Talk Country Head Jennifer Que. “On behalf of our 51Talk home-based online English teachers, we salute our front liners!”

Home-based online types of livelihood remained resilient during this pandemic. 51Talk’s 20,000 strong home-based online English teachers continue to teach and earn while staying safe at home amid the on-going enhanced community quarantine.