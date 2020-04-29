OPM hitmakers Gary Valenciano, Dingdong Avanzado, Gino Padilla, Kuh Ledesma, and Martin Nievera to serenade fans on Labor Day

OPM hitmakers Gary Valenciano, Dingdong Avanzado, Gino Padilla, Kuh Ledesma, and Martin Nievera will render uplifting performances for the second leg of “Metro Safe & Sound: The Unplugged Music Video Series,” streaming on Friday (May 1).

With the popularity of ‘80s music, Metro brings together the biggest music icons for a nostalgic throwback on the best of ‘80s OPM in Metro Safe & Sound.

The program seeks to bring joy, give hope, and save lives through exclusive musical numbers from some of the country’s most inspiring singers, arranged to help raise funds for ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig campaign.

Its first leg was held last Holy Week, featuring a series of special numbers from US-based Filipina singer Carol Banawa, soprano singer Katrina Saga, inspirational diva Jamie Rivera, as well as from premier vocal groups 92AD and UST Singers.

This time, viewers will enjoy back-to-back musical performances from ‘80s OPM icons Gary V, Dingdong, Gino, Kuh, and Martin, who will deliver their timeless and inspirational hits.

The Metro Safe & Sound’s proceeds will go to the Pantawid Ng Pag-ibig campaign and will be used to purchase foods and other basic necessities. These items will then be handed over to various LGUs for distribution to families greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

Catch the latest in Metro Safe & Sound this Friday (May 1), 4pm on Metro.Style’s YouTube Channel and on Metro Channel.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

