OPPO Implements Extended Terms and Service Warranty Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

OPPO is one with the Filipinos in actively combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with this, OPPO is offering a warranty extension program for all OPPO users and dealers affected by the COVID-19 quarantine period. The extended terms and service warranty cover provisions on repair services and device and accessories replacement policies.

OPPO values the health and safety of all its employees and customers, and this remains the top priority of the brand in order to serve everyone better. Since the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine period, OPPO has temporarily ceased operations of the OPPO service centers and concept stores in the affected areas in the Philippines.

We understand the difficulties that the Filipinos are going through at this period. As a way of helping, we’ve made adjustments in our business by offering a warranty extension to all OPPO users affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. We hope that this will somehow aid our consumers during this trying time,” said Kent Zhang, Head of Aftersales of OPPO Philippines.

Repair Service Warranty

Devices with warranty expiry dated March 9, 2020 until the last day of the quarantine period will be granted an extension of two months that will immediately take effect after the last day of the quarantine period. The repair covers services such as screen repairs, hardware and software tune ups, and other parts malfunctions.

This extension applies to both OPPO devices and accessories repairs.

Device Replacement Warranty

Devices purchased between March 1 – 20, 2020 will be granted an extended replacement term of 7 days effective after the quarantine period. However, the customer shall provide required documents and proofs for the claims on factory defects for the consideration of the extension.

Inspected and approved device replacements handled by an OPPO service center representative with an official issuance of Inspection Order starting February 20 until March 20 are also covered by the extension. Dealers affected will be able to return the devices to OPPO by May 20, 2020.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

