OPPO officially announces global launch of cutting-edge OPPO Find X2 at upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020

OPPO officially reveals invite for upcoming global launch of cutting-edge flagship smartphone OPPO Find X2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, the biggest event in the tech world, to be held in Barcelona on February 22, 2020.

As the much-anticipated successor to 2019’s Find X, the all-new Find X2 that is making its debut this 2020 will soon come to life with the most revolutionary screen display technology.

Good to note that screens play a vital role for smartphone users’ needs today, according to recent IHS Whitepaper Study entitled “Intelligent Connectivity: Unleashing opportunities with the power of 5G, AI, and cloud”.

Previously, OPPO launched the world’s first ever pop-up camera in a smartphone, the first ever panoramic screen display in a smartphone, and the first 3D Face Recognition feature on Android. With the upcoming Find X2, OPPO is set to sustain the Find Series as the main series that carries the brand’s most advanced technological innovations.