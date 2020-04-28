OPPO Ranks Among Top 5 2019 PCT Patent Applications

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced the 2019 results of the international patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) System, making OPPO the top 5 PCT filer in the rankings by company applicants with 1,927 applications

By filing one international patent application under the PCT, which is an international treaty with more than 150 contracting states, applicants can seek protection for an invention in a large number of countries. Since the start of 2009, OPPO has been working on expanding its patent applications globally in various areas of technologies, having managed to move its WIPO international patent applications ranking from last year’s No. 17 to this year’s No. 5 after years of deep cultivation.

By March 2020, OPPO had more than 43,000 global patent applications, with 16,000 already having been authorized. Among the total applications, about 88%, or more than 38,000, are invention-related. OPPO has filed more than 3,000 5G patent applications, and 1,900 AI patent applications. More than 6,100 image patents have been filed globally, among which 2,000 have been authorized. At the same time, in the area of fast charging, OPPO has filed more than 2,700 applications globally, with more than 1100 being authorized.

Ying Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property Dept., OPPO, said “The results of the 2019 PCT international applications in which OPPO was ranked No. 5, up from last year’s No. 17, showed that the strategy of shifting our focus of patent applications effort from China to overseas since years ago is quite effective.” Feng added, “We will continue sticking to the strategy of accelerating our overseas patent effort, especially in the most important countries. We have now applied for patents in areas of 5G standard, fast charging technology, imaging, AI, IoT and other important fields. We’ll accelerate our effort to make breakthroughs in other areas, including chip-making, display technology, and antenna.”

OPPO has always attached great importance on the development of patents, with continuing effort on strengthening our investment and exploration on cutting-edge technology. Tony Chen, Founder and CEO of OPPO, said OPPO will invest USD 7 billion in R&D in the next three years. He also added that OPPO will aim to promote research in areas including 5G, AI, AR, and big data and strive to build OPPO with core underlying hardware technologies and software engineering ability. With continuous R&D efforts and broad collaboration with industry partners, OPPO is committed to make it a reality of the latest and the most advanced technologies for the world.