The all-new OPPO Reno4 launches live with Careless Music Manila

Global smart device brand OPPO launches the much-awaited trendy smartphone, the Reno4, today, August 14. OPPO partnered up with music label Careless Music Manila and its artists Nadine Lustre, KINGwAw, Curtismith, Massiah and Astrokidd to host a special livestream launch event to introduce the latest OPPO Reno4.

An independent music label, Careless Music Manila has always been focused on creating authentic music, giving the spotlight to up and coming Filipino talents and allowing them to flourish creatively. Each of the ambassadors, Nadine Lustre, KINGwAw, Curtismith, Massiah and Astrokidd, are passionate about expressing themselves through their unique sound and perspective, their way of showing their best selves clearly. Involved in the creative process from start to finish, Careless Music Manila collaborated with OPPO Philippines to write and produce a song for Reno4 campaign, entitled “Clearly the Best You” slated to be released soon.

Join Careless Music Manila as they premiere their newest song and a peek of their upcoming music video, with snippets shot using OPPO Reno4, on Facebook Live. They will also be unboxing the latest addition to the Reno series, and giving lucky viewers a chance to take home special prizes through exciting games.

So you can show off #ClearlyTheBestYou, the OPPO Reno4 is packed with the trendiest camera features to take portrait photography and videography to the next level, including the 32MP Dual Punch Hole Front Camera and the 48MP High Definition QuadCamera system. Ideal for content creation, the Reno4’s camera modes open up realms of possibilities with the AI Portrait Mode, which mutes the background into black and white while keeping the subject in real color, and the Night Flair Mode to upgrade your night photography with neon effects against a backdrop. Finally, with video platforms being all the rage, the Reno4’s camera comes with an epic 960fps AI Slow Motion feature to capture impressive slow motion shots in the thick of the action, as well as the Ultra Steady Video 3.0 to enhance your videography experience.

With the all new OPPO Reno4, you can effortlessly express #ClearlyTheBestYou and make your portrait shine in every shot.