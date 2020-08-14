The all-new OPPO Reno4 launches live with Careless Music Manila

0 comment

Global smart device brand OPPO launches the much-awaited trendy smartphone, the Reno4, today, August 14. OPPO partnered up with music label Careless Music Manila and its artists Nadine Lustre, KINGwAw, Curtismith, Massiah and Astrokidd to host a special livestream launch event to introduce the latest OPPO Reno4.

An independent music label, Careless Music Manila has always been focused on creating authentic music, giving the spotlight to up and coming Filipino talents and allowing them to flourish creatively. Each of the ambassadors, Nadine Lustre, KINGwAw, Curtismith, Massiah and Astrokidd, are passionate about expressing themselves through their unique sound and perspective, their way of showing their best selves clearly. Involved in the creative process from start to finish, Careless Music Manila collaborated with OPPO Philippines to write and produce a song for Reno4 campaign, entitled “Clearly the Best You” slated to be released soon.

Join Careless Music Manila as they premiere their newest song and a peek of their upcoming music video, with snippets shot using OPPO Reno4, on Facebook Live. They will also be unboxing the latest addition to the Reno series, and giving lucky viewers a chance to take home special prizes through exciting games.

So you can show off #ClearlyTheBestYou, the OPPO Reno4 is packed with the trendiest camera features to take portrait photography and videography to the next level, including the 32MP Dual Punch Hole Front Camera and the 48MP High Definition QuadCamera system. Ideal for content creation, the Reno4’s camera modes open up realms of possibilities with the AI Portrait Mode, which mutes the background into black and white while keeping the subject in real color, and the Night Flair Mode to upgrade your night photography with neon effects against a backdrop. Finally, with video platforms being all the rage, the Reno4’s camera comes with an epic 960fps AI Slow Motion feature to capture impressive slow motion shots in the thick of the action, as well as the Ultra Steady Video 3.0 to enhance your videography experience.

With the all new OPPO Reno4, you can effortlessly express #ClearlyTheBestYou and make your portrait shine in every shot.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Taobao introduces maker rating system to champion young entrepreneurs, originality

Team Orange 0 comments
Taobao, China’s largest social commerce platform, today launched a new rating system that rewards outstanding young creators and small businesses with greater market exposure by spotlighting their creativity and making…

Enjoy 50% off on Kuya J Lechon Baka while it lasts

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Satisfy your cravings for some real barbeque goodness as Kuya J Restaurant is offering a 50% discount on its Kuya J Lechon Baka! This exciting offer lets you enjoy a…

Smart launches GIGA Pro with bigger and better data for the new normal

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has unveiled GIGA Pro, a much bigger and better data pack that makes it simpler for subscribers to deal with their growing mobile…

UnionBank, Lazada and Mastercard launch the Philippines’ first e-commerce credit card

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and Lazada Philippines, together with Mastercard, have launched the all new UnionBank Lazada Credit Card, the country’s first e-commerce credit card that makes online…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone