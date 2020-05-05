Order Kuya J Halo Halo, Popeyes Chicken and Landers Central Pizza via Central Delivery

Is quarantine making you miss the taste of Popeyes’ juicy chicken and biscuit? Does the summer heat make you crave for a serving of Kuya J Ube Halo Halo? Well, you are in luck!

A new online delivery website called Central Delivery has launched so that customers can indulge in their favorites and get their cravings delivered. Central Delivery is determined to deliver only the best food you deserve as the featured restaurants only offer the best-tasting dishes.

Order your favorite Popeyes famous fried chicken or Kuya J’s succulent Crispy Pata and Lechon Baka, Landers Central’s New york-style pizzas, burgers, and hot dogs, and Da Gianni Cucina Italiana‘s home-cooked Italian meals for people in the Alabang vicinity.

Central Delivery is available every day in selected areas in Metro Manila.

If you are looking for something else, Central Delivery will have more choices and areas that will be up and accessible really soon. You can look forward to mouthwatering seafood dishes from Isla Sugbu Seafood City, which was awarded the Best Seafood Restaurant of 2019, sweet delights from Dough and Co., and timeless Chinese flavors from Majestic.

Want to enjoy a feast at home? Your favorites are only a few clicks away! Simply visit centraldelivery.ph to order.