Ortigas Malls joins The 2020 Philippine Shopping Festival

Ortigas Malls takes accessible mall-going to the next level with its wide array of shopping and dining establishments, unique lifestyle activities, and experiences that are sure to capture everyone’s interest.

For this year’s Philippine Shopping Festival starting March 1 through 31, a variety of Philippine-made items will be featured during the sale period as a way to support local craftsmen and artisans as well as their communities.

Ortigas malls goes the extra mile to pique every consumer’s interest by providing unique experiences catering to their passion points, offering something to enjoy at Greenhills, Estancia, Tiendesitas and Industria.

In Greenhills, the Philippines’ ultimate shopping destination, will be highlighting its wide variety of pearls, locally-made handicrafts, and delicacies. For Tiendesitas, its beautiful native furniture and Philippine dishes. And finally, the Ortigas Art Festival 2020 will be Estancia’s big event to call attention to Filipino art to address its accessibility to mall goers and art enthusiasts alike.

Love local and shop your hearts out at this year’s Philippine Shopping Festival!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

