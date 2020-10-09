Over 1.6M PLDT and Smart customers shift to paperless billing in pandemic

The country’s largest and only integrated telco PLDT, Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc (Smart) have seen over 1.6 million customers shift to paperless billing since the lockdown due to the coronavirus-19 pandemic.

Latest figures showed that the number of subscribers who enrolled to e-statements have quadrupled since end-2019 until May 2020, when the government placed various parts of the country under different levels of community quarantine.

“While these channels have been in place even before the pandemic, PLDT and Smart have made it easier for our customers to transition to digital transactions, especially during a time when we’re forced to stay at home and be physically distant from each other,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Chief Revenue Officer at PLDT and President & CEO at Smart.

“We will continue to uphold customer-centricity and bring them the services that would make their lives more convenient,” Panlilio added.

Going green

As delivery of bills remains suspended, customers of PLDT and Smart are encouraged to go green and shift to paperless transactions by using the available online payment and billing services. They can sign up to go green by sending an email to pldtbilling@pldt.com.ph, smart-billing@smart.com.ph and sun-billing@smart.com.ph or by logging in to www.pldthome.com/myHome.

Smart Postpaid subscribers can pay their bills via the unique Smart Pay Express Link in their monthly billing SMS, or by logging on to www.my.smart.com.ph using their My Smart account. Meanwhile, PLDT customers can go to https://pldthome.com/paymentcenters for payment options.

They can also enroll their postpaid account in their credit card’s auto-debit feature or use the bills payment services of their respective banks. They may also drop by the nearest accredited partner establishments like 7-Eleven, The SM Store, Robinsons, Bayad Center, Cebuana Lhuillier, ECPay, and others.

On the other hand, they can also pay for their monthly billing via PayMaya on their smartphones in the safety of their homes.

GigaLife app

Smart also recently launched the GigaLife App, which allows customers to better manage their Smart subscription service. The app will also allow for linking of other Smart accounts which allows the App to monitor and manage the linked accounts. All of these features will lessen the need for the printing of billing statements and provide peace of mind to Smart’s postpaid subscribers.

Smart Prepaid, TNT and Smart Postpaid subscribers can now download the GigaLife App for free at the Google Play Store and the App Store.