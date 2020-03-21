Over 100 Kapamilya Stars unite for “Pantawid Ng Pag-Ibig: At-Home Together Concert” for quarantine-affected Filipinos

More than 100 Kapamilya stars will virtually come together and perform from their own homes for “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: At-Home Together Concert” on Sunday (March 22) at 7:00 PM to help families greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

Aside from bringing joy and music to Filipinos who are staying at home, the digital concert will help raise funds for “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig,” a campaign launched by ABS-CBN in partnership with local government officials in Metro Manila and private companies to provide food and basic necessities to Filipinos who are unable to make a living.

Through the donations from the public, ABS-CBN will be purchasing food and other basic necessities that the Filipino families need. The “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” items will be turned over to the local government units in Metro Manila. All 17 Metro Manila mayors will then lead the preparation and distribution of relief packages for families in need.

The three-hour digital fundraising concert will be aired live on ABS-CBN, ABS-CBN S+A, ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC), MYX, DZMM Teleradyo, as well as AM radio station DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 and FM radio station MOR 101.9, and streaming service iWant.

Filipino netizens in other countries can also catch it on The Filipino Channel (TFC) and on ABS-CBN’s official YouTube channels and Facebook pages.

To jumpstart the campaign, the Lopez Group has donated P100 million to the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.” With more help coming in from both the public and private sectors, and the continued trust and cooperation of local government officials, ABS-CBN hopes to extend the campaign to areas beyond Metro Manila where many other Filipinos also in need of help.

Those who would like to help may make a cash donation through ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc.-Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts BPI peso account 3051-11-55-88, Metrobank peso account 636-3-636-08808-1, BDO peso account 0039301-14199, Philippine National Bank peso account 1263-7000-4128, and BDO dollar account 1039300-81622.

Use the hashtag #PantawidNgPagibig while watching on TV, radio, or online.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors.

