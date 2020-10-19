Over 150k Smart SIM cards support e-learners in Pasig City, boosting e-learning in pandemic

0 comment

Present during the turnover are Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and PLDT-Smart Vice President and Head of Customer Development for NCR and Palawan Gia Palafox, third from left.

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc (Smart) is supporting the distance learning initiatives of the local government of Pasig City.

Under this partnership, Smart has turned over 150,000 prepaid SIM cards, which are bundled with the tablets that the LGU is giving to their learners. This will benefit at least 44 schools under the Department of Education’s division in the city, and other tertiary schools.

Distance learning is going to be a very significant initiative, not only for us but for government as well. It is a big ecosystem. Aside from the platforms and the learning management systems, it’s also about devices and tools, and of course, connectivity,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Chief Revenue Officer and Smart President and CEO.

We hope that through this partnership with Pasig City LGU and Mayor Vico Sotto’s office, we can help the students, teachers, parents, and the education sector as a whole in facing this challenge,” Panlilio added.

With the SIM cards from Smart, Pasig City students using the tablets from the LGU will be able to connect to Smart LTE, which continues to be the country’s fastest mobile data network according to third-party analytics firms, such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Aside from the assistance to Pasig City’s education sector, the telco firm has also provided 15 Smart prepaid LTE SIMs, which will be used as hotline numbers that Pasiguenos can reach for COVID-19 queries and emergencies. To scale up their operations, Smart has also given 400 prepaid LTE SIMs for contact tracers under the City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and four units of charging stations that will be deployed in different parts of the city.

This particular effort is part of PLDT-Smart’s #SafePH advocacy, which promotes preparedness and immediate response through network resilience, continuous availability of services, mobile solutions and activities, communication as aid, and relief efforts to help communities mitigate disaster risks.

Underpinning Smart’s initiatives to assist LGUs across the country in the areas of education and disaster preparedness are the massive investments made by Smart and PLDT on their integrated network, particularly on increasing the capacity and expanding the coverage of Smart’s LTE network.

These investments, which include some Php 260 billion from 2015 to 2019 and target capital expenditures of up to Php 70 billion or more for 2020, have led to Smart LTE base stations across the country increasing by 15% to 28,200 as of end-August.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

#DoTheLifebuoy hand wash challenge and win P5,000!

Team Orange 0 comments
For the past several months, our new normal life has been defined by doing what we can to prevent the further spread of infection. Whether we cope by staying and…

PLDT Enterprise powers AirAsia Philippines with Emergency Disaster Hotline and connectivity services

Team Orange 0 comments Business
To respond to the limitations of the lockdown but still ensure that they provide good service to their customers, Philippines AirAsia, Inc. tapped PLDT Enterprise in reconfiguring its customer support…

“The Undoing” episode synopses to layout the new mystery for thriller-loving Pinoy viewers this October 26

Team Orange 0 comments Books
Pinoy thriller and mystery fans have new reasons to look forward to the upcoming premiere of the HBO Original limited thriller series, The Undoing, this October 26 (Monday), 9:00am exclusively…

Erik Matti’s “Food Lore: Island of Dreams” bags 2 awards at the 2020 National (Philippines) Awards by the Asian Academy Creative Awards

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Erik Matti’s “Food Lore: Island of Dreams” and Angeli Bayani recently brought home the “Best Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode – Philippines” and “Best Actress in a Leading Role – Philippines” respectively…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone