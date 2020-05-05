Over 600,000 families to benefit as ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid Ng Pag-Ibig” raises P350 M

Through the trust and support of Filipinos from all over the world, the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign of ABS-CBN and the ABS-CBN Foundation Inc. (AFI) has already raised P350 million in cash donations and pledges for the benefit of over 600,000 families in Metro Manila and nearby provinces affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

As of April 27, the total cash received by the fundraising campaign is at P329 million, which will all be used to purchase products that will be delivered to local government units (LGU) for repacking and distribution to their constituents. To date, “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” has already purchased products worth P272 million, while also receiving P56.8 million worth of donations in kind. About P293.7 million worth of these supplies have already been turned over to the LGUs and delivery of goods will continue until all donations are exhausted.

Launched in the same week the ECQ was declared, “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” is the immediate response of ABS-CBN and AFI to the needs of families who lost their income or livelihood after the government cautioned everyone to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19. It aims to provide food and basic necessities to families most affected by the ECQ.

“Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” has gone to Caloocan, to Las Pinas, Malabon, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Pateros, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, and Valenzuela to deliver items such as rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, milk, coffee, shampoo, soap, detergent, and vitamins for distribution by local officials and volunteers to families in need. It has since expanded its operations to provinces such as Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

The products delivered to all the LGUs in the campaign’s first run is estimated to benefit over 600,000 families. The ABS-CBN Foundation, the network, and its partners are firming up plans for the second phase of “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.”

Apart from families hampered by the ECQ, “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” has also served thousands of frontliners and volunteers, who are tirelessly working and risking their lives to help their fellowmen, with free meals and snacks sponsored by partner organizations. ABS-CBN delivered 75,250 packed meals courtesy of Pampanga’s Best, The Bistro Group, the Philippine Egg Board Association, Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Unilever Food Solutions, and 46,243 bread products from donors including Aboitiz and Starbucks to various local government units, checkpoints, and hospitals. Conti’s, Gardenia, and Mcdonald’s have also provided food for frontliners through “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.”

ABS-CBN and the ABS-CBN Foundation are grateful to all the individuals and groups that have made the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” fundraising campaign a success. They include supply partners Century Pacific Food, Inc., Rebisco, Suy Sing Corporation, Lucio Tan Group, Inc., McDonald’s, Safeguard, Quick Chow Noodles, Great Taste 3 in 1, Sunsilk Shampoo, Mega Sardines, Generika Drugstore, Champion Detergent, Unilab, Ritemed, Hana Shampoo, Coca-Cola, Colgate Palmolive, Kopiko, Ligo Sardines, CDO Foodsphere, IPI, and Lucky Me, logistics services providers Air21, Entrego, Air Power, Grab Bayanihan, and Mober, and payment partner Lazada.

Also contributing to the cause are donors Accredited Service Providers Association of Pagcor (ASPAP), Intermed Marketing Phils, Inc., Motortrade Life and Livelihood Assistance Foundation Inc., Pampanga’s Best, RFM Fiesta Pasta, Wilcon Depot, Aboitiz Group, Benby Enterprises Inc., Bistro Group, Champion Detergent Bars, Coca-Cola, Green Cross, Greenwich Binondo Branch, Hanabishi, Jollibee Binondo Branch, Chowking Binondo Branch, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Lemon Square, Master Sardines, Nature’s Spring, NutriAsia, Philippine Egg Board Association, Poten-Cee, Silka Soap, Starbucks Philippines, Sun Life Foundation, and Tolak Angin.

The campaign also received donations from Century Pacific Foundation, JP Morgan, Suy Sing Commercial Corporation, Ajinomoto, Beautederm Corporation, Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation Inc., Deli Mondo Food Specialties Inc. / JAKA Group, GCash, Lazada, P&A Grant Thornton Foundation Inc., PICPA Metro Manila, Rotary Club of Makati, SC Johnson, SEAOIL, and TIM IT Company.

“Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” is also thankful to Project Ugnayan, a collaboration of 20 top business groups, and the Lopez Group of Companies for each donating P100 million to the campaign.

ABS-CBN, using its multiple media platforms and content expertise, led in creating awareness on the plight of Filipinos and encouraged people to donate to the cause. Last month, it even pioneered a virtual concert broadcast on TV featuring over 100 Kapamilya stars and personalities.

ABS-CBN Foundation will continue to accept cash and in-kind donations as it continues to help provide food and basic necessities to Filipinos most affected by the global pandemic. People may donate via ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc.-Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts: BPI peso account 3051-11-55-88, Metrobank peso account 636-3-636-08808-1, PNB peso account 1263-7000-4128, BDO peso account 0039301-14199, at BDO dollar account 1039300-81622. They may also course donations through Cebuana Lhuillier, PayPal, Pass it Forward, and GCash.