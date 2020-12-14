Over PHP 30 Million of prizes to be given away at GCash’s #MerryGCash Promo!

There’s about 30 million reasons to celebrate Christmas this 2020, and it’s just by using the GCash app!

GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, is giving away over PHP 30 million in prizes and surprises with its biggest holiday promo yet, Merry GCash!

It is indeed ChristMAS KAYA with GCash because by just simply using the app — buying load, sending money, shopping using scan-to-pay, and doing other transactions — customers can win daily gifts up to PHP 5,000, and also get a chance to win smartphones, TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more at the grand raffle!

As an additional pamasko, customers who buy prepaid load using the GCash app also get a chance to win up to 100% of their load back via the Load2Win promo! Customers can learn more at load2win.com.

“While 2020 has been a very challenging year altogether, the Filipino Christmas spirit is very much alive, it’s through our Merry GCash campaign where we want to embody the same — spreading joy and giving gifts this holiday season, just by using the GCash app,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash.

Even with the pandemic, GCash is still empowering Filipinos to continue traditional Christmas traditions through financial technology. With the GCash app, customers can send aguinaldo digitally to their loved ones through the Send Pamasko option under the app’s Send Money feature.

For physical gifts, customers can now use GCredit on Shopee, perfect for those who would want to buy now and pay later.

Lastly, customers have multiple options to have their noche buena with GCash. Customers who want theirs pre-made can order from foodpanda and get PHP 50 off when they pay via GCash and use the code “GCASH50” upon checkout.

For those who would want to prepare theirs with the family meanwhile, they can do their holiday grocery shopping inside the GCash app as well! Powered by Puregold, customers can purchase their groceries directly from the app by going to GLife then selecting Puregold, checkout digitally and pay using funds from their GCash wallet, and have the option for branch pickup or delivery.

Aside from Puregold, GLife will also soon offer digital storefronts to different industries such as gaming, food delivery, grocery, retail, transportation, and more. Datablitz, Purego, Boozy, and Goldilocks are among the partner stores coming soon, while top local online shopping website Lazada, Zeal Rewards, Globe One, and Goama Games are already available inside GLife.

“Cashless transactions this holiday season are crucial for the safety and convenience of Filipinos. Gone are the days where you have to do most things physically, be it sending pamaskos or going to a supermarket to prepare for noche buena. The GCash app offers this new and more convenient reality to Fililpinos, empowering them to do more on their smartphones while staying safe at the comfort of their homes,” Sazon said.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.