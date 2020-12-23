P&G continues to be a force for good for communities this Christmas

Procter & Gamble Philippines (P&G) is bringing comforts of home to communities by donating hygiene kits and products to thousands of families affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. The leading health and hygiene products manufacturer partnered with the Philippine Red Cross, World Vision Philippines, and the local governments of Marikina, Cabuyao and Taguig to bring relief to communities for Christmas.

“P&G has always believed in becoming a force for good and growth for the country, and this is especially true during the holiday season and after what the Philippines and the world have been through. For P&G, our hygiene brands are our main contribution to sharing comforts and experience of home to Filipino families this Christmas,” says Raffy Fajardo, President and General Manager of P&G Philippines.

P&G and its partners donated products to communities in Albay, Catanduanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and the cities of Marikina, Cabuyao, and Taguig. Philippine Red Cross will distribute 4,000 hygiene packs for families in Cagayan and Isabela, while World Vision hygiene gift packs will reach over 3,000 families in Albay and Catanduanes.

On top of providing relief for affected communities, P&G continues to extend this care for its employees, the company’s number one priority, amid the difficult times. The company launched the Alagang P&G program, which aims to care for its workforce. On top of ensuring their health and safety with various benefits, P&G’s Vibrant Living wellness program was redesigned to champion the new work-from-home lifestyle in the better normal. The program introduced online classes and programs on fitness, mental health, and even spiritual recollections.

For frontliners, P&G repurposed its manufacturing operations in Cabuyao, Laguna to fulfill its pledge with the DOH and partner health institutions to produce one million medical-grade face masks, which has now been doubled to benefit more medical frontliners who continue to need PPEs. The Safeguarding the Front-liners program gave hygiene kits to over 15,000 frontliners and 5,000 PPE suits to COVID-19 hospitals in Metro Manila and Laguna at the beginning of ECQ in March.

P&G also collaborated with the Department of Health (DOH) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to launch a nationwide education campaign for better health habits called BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 which has also won P&G three special awards from PANAta Awards by the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA).

“Even before the pandemic, P&G has always been guided by our core principles of caring for our employees as our number one priority, serving our consumers with our trusted and essential health and hygiene brands and stepping up for communities in need. This is something we have strongly committed to and we will continue to do in the coming new year as a force for good and a force for growth for the country,” says Raffy.