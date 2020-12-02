Palayan City Mayor Rianne J. Cuevas shares triumphs, leadership journey with The King of Talk

0 comment

How far does a public servant go in leading and serving her constituents?

For Palayan City Mayor Rianne J. Cuevas, going beyond what’s required is what leadership is all about.

This Saturday, The Boy Abunda Interview Specials will delve more into the story of the dedicated leader of Palayan. As the City celebrates its 55th Founding Anniversary, Mayor Rianne Cuevas looks back on the days when Palayanos enjoyed the week full of fun and exciting events. From motocross competition, job fairs to disaster preparedness contest, and variety shows, this year, in the middle of the pandemic, Mayor Rianne Cuevas and Palayanos will still celebrate the founding anniversary in a much simpler way, but just as meaningful and heartfelt.

This interview will also tackle the proactive response of Mayor Rianne to COVID19, the typhoons that hit the country and other challenges. Programs like relief operations, housing projects, disaster preparedness, medical assistance program & job opportunities will also be discussed.

But governing people is not always easy. How does Mayor Rianne deal with her critics? How is she able to withstand the chaotic side of politics?

Catch Mayor Rianne J. Cuevas as she shares her story as a leader, public servant of Palayan City on The Boy Abunda Interview Specials, December 5, 9:30 PM on ANC while the second part of the interview will air on December 12, 9:30 PM also on ANC.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

The new jolly kiddie meal toys feature the lovable characters from DreamWorks Kou Kou

Team Orange 0 comments
DreamWorks has long been known to produce the best animated films for kids. Their films are not only fun and highly entertaining, but they have also introduced a number of…

Chlara releases ‘Goodbye’ from her new album ​#acousticNOW

Team Orange 0 comments Music
British-born Filipina singer/songwriter Chlara (born Chlara Isobel Magtultol) labeled as Philippine’s acoustic songbird, spent the early years of her life living in England before moving to the Philippines at the…

realme X50 Pro 5G to launch via Smart Signature Plan on December 03

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines, the country’s number 1 smartphone brand, is leaping to the next gen of realme devices with the launch of its very first 5G-ready smartphone in the country —…

Acting Prince On The Rise: Sean de Guzman stars in ‘Anak Ng Macho Dancer’

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Who is he? That is the question on the lips of people this side of Tinsel Town after it was announced that a relative newcomer, Sean De Guzman bagged the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone