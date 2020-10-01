“Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” aids more than 910,000 families affected by quarantine

As of September 23, 2020, the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign of ABS-CBN Corporation and ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI), with the support of its donors and partners, has distributed a total of Php 455,185,989 worth of goods to over 910,000 family beneficiaries.

The project has fed Filipino families who have been affected by the quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR) and selected provinces from all over the country — Bacolod, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Nueva Ecija, Oriental Mindoro, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Sorsogon, Tacloban, Pampanga and Zambales.

Despite the non-renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise in July 2020, the organizers of the campaign remained true to its commitment to help and feed Filipino families who lost their jobs or could not work due to the community quarantine imposed by the government to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash donations collected amounting to Php 347,603,519 were used to purchase food, vitamins and basic commodities like rice, milk, coffee, shampoos and soaps. Some donors also donated in kind (food and groceries), with a computed value of Php 114,111,646. Part of the campaign also involved the distribution of hot meals to families in need and frontliners in hospitals.

The campaign started last March, and the Lopez Group of Companies which includes ABS-CBN provided the seed money with a donation of Php 100 million.

AFI’s Managing Director, Susan Afan, expressed her gratitude to their donors and supporters: “Thank you for your continued trust in ABS-CBN Foundation. In spite of the economic crisis in the Philippines, and in the rest of the world, you generously shared whatever extra resources you have for our needy Kapamilyas.”

The second phase of the campaign, dubbed as “Isang Daan, Isang Pamilya”, encouraged individuals to donate at least Php 100 which could feed one family. Filipinos responded well to this campaign.

With the help of financial technology companies and online platforms like GCash, Paymaya, Grabpay, Lazada and partners like HSBC, Metrobank, Cebuana Lhuillier, Landers Superstore and Asian Parent, donating to the campaign became faster and more convenient for the donors.

“Some of us are lucky because we have jobs that can pay bills and buy food for our families. There are Filipino families who, unfortunately, don’t even know where they will get their next meal from,” said Paul Vincent Mercado, marketing head of AFI.

“But we were able to do something about the problem. When we pooled in Php 100 each from various donors, we were able to share thousands of additional meals with so many more families.”

International Recognition

The international community has recognized ABS-CBN’s swift and compassionate initiatives to help Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic despite uncertainties over the renewal of its legislative franchise.

The network won a Silver Stevie® for Most Valuable Corporate Response at the 17th International Business Awards® (IBA), which will have its virtual awarding on December.

IBA or the Stevie Awards is considered as the world’s premiere business awards that confers recognition for achievement and impactful contributions of companies worldwide. This year’s competition attracted over 3,800 nominations from 63 countries.

How to Support Pantawid ng Pag-ibig

While the whole world awaits a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, the economic recovery of the country remains uncertain. “The Pantawid ng Pag-ibig campaign shall continue for as long our Kapamilyas need us, and our donors continue to collaborate and support our efforts,” confirmed Afan.

ABS-CBN Foundation accepts donations through bank deposits to ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc – Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts: BPI Peso Account 3051-11-55-88, Metrobank Peso Account 636-3-636-08808-1, Security Bank Peso Account 000003312430-0, BDO Peso Account 0039301-14199, and BDO Dollar Account 1039300-81622. Donations are also accepted through ABS-CBN Foundation website, Cebuana Lhuillier, PayPal, Pass it Forward, GCash, Lazada, and HSBC.