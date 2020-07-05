“Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” serves over 820K families including drivers, PWDs, and IPs

ABS-CBN Foundation’s (AFI) “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Isang Daan. Isang Pamilya.” campaign continues to provide relief to Filipinos in need during this community quarantine including members of the transport sector, persons with disability (PWD), and indigenous peoples (IPs).

Now on its second phase, “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” delivers food packs directly to communities as it aims to serve 1 million families. As of July 1, the campaign has raised over P425 million in cash donations and pledges and helped more than 820,000 families since the campaign was launched last March.

With many public transportation drivers still unable to earn a living, AFI recently distributed food packs to about 730 tricycle drivers of ABCMS TODA of Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa and 75 jeepney drivers of UP Ikot and Katipunan. Another 530 food packs were delivered to families consisting of senior citizens and jeepney and tricycle drivers of Barangay 163 in Sta. Quiteria, Caloocan.

“Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” also partnered with groups to bring aid to families with PWDs. Last June 23 and 24, relief packs were received by 1,000 PWDs and their families under the care of Bigay Buhay Multipurpose Cooperative in Caloocan City, and 322 families with PWD members in Karangalan, Manggahan Pasig City, under the care of the Kabalikat sa Pag-unlad ng may mga Kapansanan organization.

Hundreds of families in Aeta communities in Tarlac and Pampanga, under the care of Iba Resettlement Organic Garden Association (IROG), Zambales Cooperative Federation (ZACOFED), and JessMag Aeta Community, also benefited from the goods brought to them through “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.”

The campaign also distributed relief goods in Quezon City to 1,060 families in Samaritana Transformation Ministries in Novaliches, Quezon City, and 275 families in Barangay Bahay Toro, and 1,150 families of the Muslim community in Barangay Culiat.

Relaunched as “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Isang Daan. Isang Pamilya” this month, the campaign hopes to encourage ordinary Filipinos to help in the fight against hunger by donating at least P100 which can already feed one family. The money raised is used to purchase food and basic necessities such as rice, canned goods, biscuits, and vitamins.

To help, you may donate through bank deposits to ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc – Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts: BPI Peso Account 3051-11-55-88, Metrobank Peso Account 636-3-636-08808-1, Security Bank Peso Account 000003312430-0, BDO Peso Account 0039301-14199, and BDO Dollar Account 1039300-81622. Donations are also accepted through ABS-CBN Foundation website, Cebuana Lhuillier, PayPal, Pass it Forward, GCash, GrabPay, HSBC, Landers, Lazada, and PayMaya.

For more information, visit www.pantawidngpagibig.com