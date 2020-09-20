Paolo Sandejas reminisces on what ifs in latest single “Sorry”

0 comment

Paolo Sandejas slows it down and brings the feels in his latest track “Sorry.”

The young singer-songwriter continues his streak in providing the perfect mix of modern and nostalgic music, this time infusing elements of easy rock and jazz into the song that tackles the aftermath of a break-up. Talking more about the song, he says “After a break up, I think most of us are left with feelings of regret, and we end up thinking about the things we could’ve done differently. In a way, it was really closure for me at the time to get all of that off my chest, and I hope the song can also help others find the closure they’re looking for.”

The track is to be released in anticipation of his debut EP “Purple Afternoon” coming out later this year.

Sorry is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AirAsia partners with local hotels to offer amazing deals on SNAP

Team Orange 0 comments
In its efforts to boost domestic tourism in the Philippines, AirAsia has partnered with local hotels to launch SNAP – the new way to travel. SNAP is a new flight…

Expanded retail channels now available to Sun

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Over five million Sun subscribers will enjoy an improvement in their mobile experience with expanded access to the network and retail channels of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart). Sun Prepaid subscribers…

ABS-CBN’s COVID-19 response win a Stevie® at the 17th International Business Awards®

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
The international community has recognized ABS-CBN’s swift and compassionate initiatives to help Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic despite uncertainties over the renewal of its legislative franchise. The network won a…

Ali Gatie team up with ALESSIA CARA for heartfelt single “Welcome Back”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Toronto talent Ali Gatie has unveiled the breezy, yet heartfelt “Welcome Back,” his latest song and first-ever collaboration, featuring alt-pop dynamo Alessia Cara. Following up the lovelorn R&B hits “Running…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone