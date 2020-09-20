Paolo Sandejas reminisces on what ifs in latest single “Sorry”

Paolo Sandejas slows it down and brings the feels in his latest track “Sorry.”

The young singer-songwriter continues his streak in providing the perfect mix of modern and nostalgic music, this time infusing elements of easy rock and jazz into the song that tackles the aftermath of a break-up. Talking more about the song, he says “After a break up, I think most of us are left with feelings of regret, and we end up thinking about the things we could’ve done differently. In a way, it was really closure for me at the time to get all of that off my chest, and I hope the song can also help others find the closure they’re looking for.”

The track is to be released in anticipation of his debut EP “” coming out later this year.

Sorry is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.