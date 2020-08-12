Parkway Corporate Center recognized at Asia Pacific Property Awards

The ongoing pandemic has redefined the way we live and work and business owners are now further considering the efficiency and safety of an office spaces structure and design. Amid the current situation, Filinvest’s Parkway Corporate Center (PCC) has proven its adaptability in the recently concluded Asia Pacific Property Awards as it was recognized the Best Office Development for the Philippines 2020-2021.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards is the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognized program throughout the region. Judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, it honors excellence in the real estate industry based on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Among the factors to PCC winning the award is its commitment to adapting green building features and practices. For one thing, it lessens consumption of water and electricity with its water efficient plumbing fixtures, like low-flow sinks and low-flush water closets, as well as LED lighting fixtures all throughout the building. The same green features have also paved the way for PCC to become the first establishment in the country to receive a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Certification under Core and Shell. It truly has strengthened its position as a future-ready, green-oriented office development, giving investors, business owners, and potential corporate occupants more reasons to consider the project.

We are pleased to achieve the LEED V4 Certification. This further cements our commitment to build healthy and smart buildings for the business sector,” says Filinvest Alabang Inc. vice president Daphne Sanchez. “We are proud to offer this level of building quality to our clients and we will only continue to provide similar topnotch office spaces in the future. Thank you to Arcadis for working with us to accomplish this milestone.”

Also a demonstration of PCCs cost-efficient, sustainable design is the buildings reflective surfaces to reduce the heat island effect, which is economically favorable as it drops the cost to cool the building all year round. In addition, PCC has a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system that does not use chlorofluorocarbon which is harmful to the environment.

To keep the air fresh and healthy inside, PCC is equipped with an indoor air quality plan to avoid growth and settlement of potential contaminants in the finished building, which is important especially with the health crisis today. Its flexible office layout also allows business owners to easily plan their workspaces and properly implement social distancing in the process. The entire establishment has embraced an eco-friendly approach that can protect both the environment and its occupants’ well-being through its Integrated Pest Management.

Even during its construction phase, PCC has already ensured to lessen harmful environmental effects by sourcing materials, like steel and concrete, from local suppliers. This is to support the local economy as well as reducing the environment impact of transporting materials from distant source.

Aside from being a leader in promoting green offices and sustainability, the PCC prides itself as an exceptional investment in a prime location. Sited at the progressive garden district of Metro South, Filinvest City, its accessibility not only provides convenience to workers and occupants in the building, but it also lessens pollution and carbon impact by reducing single passenger car use and encourages daily physical activity, such as walking, jogging, and cycling.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

