After releasing the highly-anticipated hip-hop collab “Pati Pato” in October 2019, Chito Miranda, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, and DJ Klumcee are teaming up once again for a rockin’ new remix.

The “Pati Pato (Parokya Mix)” not only includes the four artists, but also brings the rest of Parokya Ni Edgar to join the rock reimagining. Now enhanced with with blasting and bold guitar and percussion backings, fans of the Parokya rock vibe and the fiery hot OPM collab will be on their toes with this new mix.

Pati Pato (Parokya Remix) is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores under Universal Records.