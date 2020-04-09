Parokya Ni Edgar, Gloc-9, and Shanti Dope Release Much-anticipated “Pati Pato” (Parokya Remix) Music Video

0 comment

After months of anticipation, fans finally got to witness the world premiere of the Pati Pato (Parokya Remix) music video. The video features the all-star collaboration of some of OPM’s finest – Parokya ni Edgar led by Chito Miranda, rap icon Gloc-9, and young rap phenom Shanti Dope.

The trio, together with DJ Klumcee released the original version of Pati Pato back in September 2019 – but surprised fans with the rock-laden Parokya Remix in early April. The track now also features Parokya members Gab Che Kee (rhythm guitar and vocals) and Darius Semaña (lead guitar), enhancing the track even further with heavy guitar riffs that make it distinctly Parokya.

The video features all members of the rock-infused hip-hop collab, showing their performances while also highlighting its hard-hitting lyrics that encourage people to persevere no matter their story in life.

24 hours upon its release, the video already garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube, also making it to the #27 spot on the YouTube Philippines Trending Chart.

Pati Pato (Parokya Remix) music video is now streaming on YouTube, with both versions of the track available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

