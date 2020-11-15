Not So Famous’ girl next door Pau Palacio releases new single “Sa Taas” featuring Khel Pangilinan

Not So Famous’ girl next door Pau Palacio drops new single called “Sa Taas,” a collaboration with Khel Pangilinan.

The modern love song revolves around different meanings based on how the listener interprets the song.

“As for me, I always don’t give direct meaning as I think it gives out the mystery and art of the song,” says Pau.

For the 20-year-old artist, “Sa Taas” is a labor of love along with the record label and Khel, who inspired her in many ways.

“I am so excited for everyone to hear it because my team and I poured so much love for it. I am very blessed to be surrounded by talented people–my team and my label–who inspired me and guided me to figure out my own voice and sound,” she says. “I learned a lot through this process especially from Michael (Pangilinan).”

“Sa Taas” is Pau’s follow-up single to “Used To Do” featuring rapper and music producer Delly Flay. After the digital release of “Used To Do” in April, it landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday Regional playlists in various countries in Asia.

The new track is now available in major digital music platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify.