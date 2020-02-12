Pay tribute to unsung heroes in Power Mac Center’s Project Bayani photo contest, workshop

Premier Apple partner Power Mac Center just launched its Project Bayani campaign designed to highlight everyday unsung heroes using the power of narrative photography. Through an online photo contest and iPhone photography workshop and photo walk, Power Mac Center encourages Filipinos to share truthful and influential stories about ordinary people who live extraordinary lives.

“Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and their actions, whether big or small, make a difference and can change lives. With our Project Bayani narrative photography campaign, we aim to magnify that idea by providing a platform to recognize these special individuals and presenting them through beautiful photographs shot on iPhone. We also hope to effectively reach and inspire people to become heroes for others especially in light of what’s been happening around us these days,” said Joey Alvarez, Power Mac Center Director of Product Management, Marketing and Space Planning.

Project Bayani’s iPhone photography workshop session and photo walk feature professional photographers Jilson Tiu and JC Gellidon imparting wisdom and sharing tips to those who want to improve their skills. There will be two workshop sessions and photo walks that will be hosted, with each having 15 participants – the first one will be on February 22 in Manila and the second in Corregidor on February 29 to March 1. Both places are rich with history and stories of heroes, being locations of major battles that helped shape Philippine history.

To join the free photography workshop session and photo walk in Binondo, Quiapo, and Intramuros, Manila with Jilson Tiu and WanderManila, register at https://about.powermaccenter.com/projectbayaniworkshopmanila. Registration is open until all slots are filled. Meanwhile, those interested in being part of the Corregidor workshop and photo walk need to purchase participating products from Otterbox, Anker, and Adam Elements for a chance to be selected. The announcement of participants will be made on February 21. The Corregidor workshop is in partnership with Sun Cruises and Corregidor Foundation, Inc.

The Project Bayani photo contest, on the other hand, is open to adults 18 years old and above who are currently residing in the Philippines. To join, participants just need to use an iPhone to take three (3) shots — one (1) Portrait and two (2) Candid — of someone they consider as their hero. The chosen hero must be a person who makes an impact on the contestant’s life or is one who selflessly provides service to others.

The three (3) photos must be submitted online together with a narrative or story at https://about.powermaccenter.com/projectbayaniform/. Participants are also encouraged to post the three (3) photos on their respective Instagram and Facebook accounts with a caption narrating their hero’s story. Power Mac Center must be tagged on the post, which must also contain the hashtags #PMCProjectBayani and #ShotoniPhone.

The first prize winner will take home an iPhone 11 Pro Max, premium accessories worth P27,500, and a trip to Bohol for two at Amorita Resort worth P70,000. The second prize winner will receive an iPhone 11, premium accessories worth P21,700, and a trip to Bohol for two at Amorita Resort worth P52,600, while the third prize winner will get an iPad 7th Gen, premium accessories worth P18,600, and a trip to Bohol for two at Amorita Resort worth P44,000. The deadline of the submission of entries is on March 13, 2020, at 11:59 PM, and winners will be announced on March 19, 2020.

Project Bayani gallery exhibit

Power Mac Center’s Project Bayani campaign will culminate in a public photo gallery exhibit to be held on March 21 to 29 at The Podium.

The exhibit will feature the top 15 of the contest, along with selected photos taken during the two photo walks. In addition, it will also feature contributions from notable photographers Sonny Thakur, Edsel Uy, Patrick Diokno, Tristan Tamayo, Aly Uy, Rainier Gonzales, and Aly Mananquil, whose photographs and stories of their own heroes kicked off the campaign.