PayMaya and Jollibee Foods Corporation double up your rewards when you order your favorite meals via Facebook Messenger

Ordering from your favorite food brands for your meals while quarantined at home has become the norm for most. But to make your ordering experience not just convenient but also rewarding, PayMaya is offering double cashback when you order from select food brands via the Facebook Messenger chatbot and pay using your PayMaya account.

From now until September 30, 2020, you get two chances of getting up to 100% cashback when you order your favorite meals and cakes from Mang Inasal, Burger King, Red Ribbon, Greenwich, and Chowking–just some of the food brands of Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), which has earlier partnered with PayMaya to revolutionize “conversational commerce” in the Philippines.

With this Messenger ordering option, not only are you able to satisfy your cravings while remaining at home during quarantine, you’re also making the transaction safer for you and the delivery personnel by reducing cash handling through contactless transaction.

To get this sweet double deal, simply start a chat with the said food brands on Facebook Messenger by typing #order to place your order via the chatbot. Once the conversation is started, choose self pick-up or delivery, select the meal/cakes and other food options you want to order, and pay by clicking “PayMaya.” When prompted, type in your PayMaya-registered mobile number and confirm the payment. That’s it—with a minimum order of P500, you now get two chances of enjoying up to 100% cashback or up to P1,000 for your purchase.

Getting PayMaya for safe, convenient, and rewarding transactions especially during quarantine is easy. Simply download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133, and register an account. Once done, you can now use contactless payment options for your daily essentials or even your cravings. Remember, for your favorite food deliveries and a whole lot more, don’t pay cash, PayMaya.