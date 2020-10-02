PayMaya: Bank Transfer via InstaPay is still free until October 31

To enable all Filipinos to continue availing of safe and convenient financial transactions, sending money from PayMaya to other banks and e-Wallets via InstaPay will continue to remain free until October 31, 2020. Sending money from PayMaya to PayMaya also remains free of charge.

PayMaya encourage their customers to check with their bank or e-Wallet provider for any possible transaction fees when Adding Money to their PayMaya accounts via InstaPay. Account holders may also add money for FREE by linking their BPI account in the app, over the counter via BDO and Ministop stores, and in Pera Hub branches nationwide.

For the complete list of the most convenient ways to Add Money to your PayMaya account, visit here.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

