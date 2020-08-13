PayMaya fuels a safe and rewarding experience at Petron

Digital financial services PayMaya has teamed up with Petron Corporation to provide a safe and contactless payment experience to motorists fueling up at participating Petron stations nationwide.

To pay, motorists can simply scan the PayMaya QR code using their PayMaya app, or use their debit or credit cards as well as other e-Wallet accounts through the One by PayMaya all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) device.

“Offering contactless payment options at our stations is among our top priorities as we embrace the ‘new normal’. We are happy to partner with PayMaya to deliver a safe but also rewarding experience to all our customers nationwide by allowing them to pay using their mobile phones or payment cards. This way, we can further minimize contact between our customers and service station personnel,” said Petron VP for National Sales Archie B. Gupalor.

“Along with our various efforts to help the transportation sector go cashless, we are excited to work with Petron and their customers to pay using PayMaya QR or other contactless payment methods. Digital payments ensure that the entire transportation chain–from commuters paying in taxis to motorists fueling up at stations– can have safer and more convenient experience.” said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya.

Encouraging a safer way to pay

To encourage motorists to use this safer way to pay, PayMaya is offering rewarding perks as part of its PayMaya Preferred program with Petron. Until September 30, 2020, they can easily get P5 Balik Bayad per liter when they spend a minimum of P300 (P100 starting on August 15) and #ScanToPay using PayMaya QR at a Petron station. They can enjoy this perk and earn up to P500 Balik Bayad per month as long as their PayMaya account is upgraded.

If their PayMaya account is not yet upgraded during the transaction, there’s no need to worry because they can still get a one-time Balik Bayad of P30 for a minimum spend of P250 (P100 starting on August 15) –they just have to make sure to upgrade their account after the transaction to receive this perk.

What’s even better is that this offer can be availed on top of the 1%, 10%, or 100% Balik Bayad QR promo capped at P500 Balik Bayad per month. Not only is paying via PayMaya QR safer and more convenient, it’s also definitely more rewarding.

So the next time you need to gas up at Petron, make sure to #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR. To get more details on this promo, visit https://www.paymaya.com/deals/petron. You can also check out paymaya.com/deals for more of PayMaya’s exciting promos.

If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, it’s easy to sign up and start enjoying the perks that come with having one. Just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133, register your own account, and start shopping with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding, to pay for anything online or in stores. Remember, when you need to gas up, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce, food, retail, and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya enables national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides millions of Filipinos with the fastest way to own a financial account with over 40,000 Add Money touchpoints nationwide, more than double the total number of traditional bank branches in the Philippines combined. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 30,000 partner touchpoints nationwide serves as last mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to services.