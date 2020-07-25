ScanToPay via PayMaya QR at Eastwood City’s Harvest to Goodness weekend market

Buyers and diners in merchants around Eastwood City as well as local farmers participating in the Harvest to Goodness weekend market can feel safer and more secure as Megaworld Lifestyle Malls taps digital financial services leader PayMaya to offer contactless payment options to customers via PayMaya QR.

By equipping participating booths and stalls at Eastwood City’s Harvest to Goodness weekend market with PayMaya QR, customers can now use contactless payments when they purchase homegrown produce and goods until July 30, 2020 –helping eliminate the risk of handling cash and making it easier and safer to support local businesses.

Patrons can also use their PayMaya app to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry, seafood, and even meals from local stores around the Eastwood Central Plaza and Eastwood Mall’s Open Park. These merchants were equipped with QR payments acceptance through PayMaya’s faster onboarding process for merchants that makes on-the-spot activation of PayMaya QR for merchants possible.

Paying contactless via PayMaya QR is easy, all customers have to do is scan the QR code of the merchant using their PayMaya app, key in the amount for payment, and hit confirm. With this payment method, transactions are more secure for customers and the merchant as it reduces contact and does away the exchange of cash.

“We’re excited to offer homegrown merchants and local farmers an opportunity to sell their products while also ensuring that our mall patrons are able to pay safely and conveniently through our partnership with PayMaya,” said Tefel Pesigan – Valentino, Vice President and Head for Marketing and Business Development of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls. “As we all work together to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, it’s important to ensure the safety of both our merchant partners and our customers whenever they transact in our malls.”

On top of a safe and convenient payment transaction, customers who #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR can also enjoy up to 100% Balik Bayad maximum of P500 for a more rewarding shopping experience. Not only are they able to help local businesses recover from the effects of the pandemic, they also get to take advantage of this exciting reward from PayMaya.

“Since the start of quarantine, Filipinos have been relying on PayMaya for safer and more convenient transactions for their daily essentials. We’re excited to work with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls in creating an environment where local businesses can continue selling their products using contactless payment technologies like PayMaya QR,” Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya Philippines.

Participating businesses at Eastwood City’s Harvest to Goodness weekend market are able to accept contactless payment via PayMaya QR, by making use of the PayMaya Negosyo app which is available on Google PlayStore for Android. Through this platform, micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) can easily accept QR and other digital payment methods using their smartphones, online and in-stores.

Interested merchants and sellers may sign up for a PayMaya Negosyo account and instantly accept QR or online payments by downloading the app from the Google Play Store (http://pymy.co/PayMayaNegosyo).

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce, food, retail and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya enables national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides millions of Filipinos with the fastest way to own a financial account with over 40,000 Add Money touchpoints nationwide, more than double the total number of traditional bank branches in the Philippines combined. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 30,000 partner touchpoints nationwide serves as last mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to services.