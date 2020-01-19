PayMaya powers a more exciting, hassle-free and rewarding experience at Sinulog Festival!

As millions of Filipinos gather in Cebu in time to celebrate the annual lively and colorful Sinulog Festival to honor Señor Santo Niño, they can look forward to an exciting, hassle-free, and rewarding experience with the help of PayMaya.

Whether it’s flying down to experience the traditional festivities or taking on a gastronomic adventure, PayMaya has teamed up with the biggest merchants and establishments all around Cebu to offer festival-goers seamless payments experience and exclusive cashback deals every time they use their PayMaya app or card for their transactions.

“PayMaya’s growing cashless ecosystem in Cebu allows festival-goers to have a more convenient, worry-free and at the same time, rewarding experience as they revel in the festivities of Sinulog. They can benefit from using PayMaya for any payment transactions and avoid the hassles of bringing cash or loose coins when booking flights, accommodations or activities, dining in restaurants or even buying pasalubong!” PayMaya Head of Marketing Mark Dee said.

To have a relaxing and comfortable stay in Cebu, festival-goers can check out PayMaya’s partner hotels such as Maayo Hotel, Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, Cityscape Hotels, Chambre Hotel, and GV Hotel.

They can also indulge and satisfy food cravings at uniquely Cebu restaurants accepting PayMaya QR and card payments such as Zubuchon, Bo’s Coffee, House of Lechon, Maya, Abaca, Tavolata, Luncheonette, Red Lizard, Phát Phõ, Café Racer, Lantaw, Mismukuno, Mooon Café, Sushi Boy, MyJoy, Bigby’s and The Dessert Factory.

For a more hassle-free Sinulog shopping experience, they can also take advantage of using PayMaya at retail stores like The SM Store, Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Rustans Supermarket, Gaisano Brothers, and Prince Hypermart, and Cebu’s homegrown retail brand for pasalubong shopping, Island Souvenirs.

Theme parks such as Cebu Safari and Adventure Park and Anjo World Theme Park are also now partnered with PayMaya to bring cashless convenience for those looking for thrilling adventures or more ways to have fun!

It’s definitely more exciting to go cashless in Cebu with PayMaya as festival-goers can get up to 100% cashback when they use PayMaya QR for their purchases. Through PayMaya’s Double Cashback weekend promo, they also have two chances of scoring up to 100% cashback when they shop using PayMaya QR.

On top of that, they can also score an additional P150 when they have an accumulated spend of P5,000 via PayMaya QR, and another P150 when they spend the same amount using the PayMaya card! This promo runs until January 31, 2020.

If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, there’s time to sign up before flying off to Cebu for Sinulog weekend! Get P50 when you download the PayMaya app and upgrade your account using the code: PAYMAYASINULOG.