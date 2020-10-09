PayMaya: Share the joys of going cashless this 10.10!

10.10 is just around the corner and we know that you and many of your friends are already looking forward to getting the best deals online. As you and your peers add to cart, make sure that you pay with the safest and most convenient payment option out there, go with PayMaya.

Just in time for 10.10, PayMaya is making it more rewarding to share the joys of going cashless for you and your family. From now until tomorrow, you and your friends will get P50 each when they register to PayMaya using your referral code. On top of that, PayMaya is also raffling off P10,000 worth of credits for 10 lucky PayMaya users who will get 10 referrals by 10.10 (October 10). Here’s how you can refer your friends to PayMaya:

  1. Open your PayMaya app and tap on the menu or drawer.
  2. Tap on “Invite Friends” to see your unique invite code (make sure your account is upgraded!)
  3. Share your code to as many friends as you want and ask them to input this upon registration to PayMaya.
  4. Make sure that your referee upgrades his account by October 10 to qualify for the promo.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

