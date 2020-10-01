Payoneer, GCash partner for seamless global to local payment transactions

As recent economic changes drive new market behaviors, businesses and private individuals adapt by exploring online commerce opportunities in the “new normal”. Now more than ever, Filipinos embrace contactless payment options, in observance of physical distancing measures and other safety protocols.

To cement Payoneer’s position in the Philippines, Payoneer launched its partnership with GCash, the undisputed leading and preferred mobile wallet to 20 million Filipinos. This collaboration aims to gear up local MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) in accessing improved financial solutions by providing an avenue for smoother and more convenient online transactions.

Starting on September 30 2020, Payoneer users will already be able to access their remittances anytime, anywhere, by simply linking their accounts directly to GCash. With over 20 million GCash users and 63,000 partner merchants, Payoneer users can now enjoy innovative ways to pay bills, shop, dine, and more, as they experience the features that come with GCash, the country’s leading mobile wallet.

As quarantine measures leave Filipinos inclined to stay in the safety of their homes, people nowadays are looking for practical solutions to accomplish their day-to-day tasks with just a few swipes and clicks from their phones. And with MSMEs and BPO workers being key drivers in promoting market resilience, having Payoneer and GCash to provide them with convenient and efficient financial solutions is one step further in streamlining digital commerce and powering their growth.

“At Payoneer, our work is to encourage businesses to defy limits by making cross-border payments more inclusive. Now that new lifestyles and habits emerge, we cater to our ever-evolving market by growing our services in partnership with GCash, allowing Filipinos to have more financial mobility, simply and safely from the convenience of their phones,” said Miguel Warren, Payoneer’s Regional Head of South East Asia and Pakistan, and General Manager – Hong Kong.

So, if you’re a Payoneer user, enjoy the convenience of contactless payment transactions and have access to your money anytime, anywhere. Link your Payoneer account to GCash now! GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, kindly visit https://www.gcash.com/.