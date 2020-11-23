Pedal towards a better life with Better Bike

Out of a crippling pandemic rose the Filipinos’ realization that biking is better — for health, for the community, and for the environment. From the same crisis came a passion to help, and a bicycle brand dedicated to the democratization of mobility for Filipinos during these challenging times: Better Bike.

Better Bike encapsulates the perfect balance of purpose and beauty. It is the brand’s mission to empower the resilience and move-forward attitude that Filipinos are known for. It is a business with a heart for Filipinos who strive to work for their families, no matter what. Tuluy-tuloy ang padyak — onward, forward, and upward.

The affordability of their product offerings is proof of Better Bike’s advocacy to present “wheels to live” to people with the will to succeed. Hence, they offer low-priced but high-quality modern bikes, for every person who strives to make a living.

One look at a bicycle from Better Bike and you’ll see that style does not have to be expensive. The bikes are done in a range of beautiful finishes, from light to dark, striking to neutral. No matter what your aesthetic is, there will surely be a Better Bike for you.

These beautiful bikes are also made to fit every rider’s lifestyle.

Condo-dwellers will appreciate the compact strength of the Foldable Bikes. Adventure riders who require heavy-duty support can get the Mountain Bikes in steel or alloy frames. Chic and cool riders who want to get from point A to point B in style will love the Village Bikes (these bikes get plus points for their retro feels!).

When you feel stuck and going nowhere, remember that it only takes two wheels to help you move forward. Better Bike is here to give you a better quality of life.

For more information, visit their website at https://betterbikeph.com their Facebook Page or their Instagram account.