Peninsula Cakeaway Afternoon Tea Set: The Peninsula Manila’s new takeaway service!

Order and enjoy The Peninsula Manila’s iconic Afternoon Tea with cakes, scones, clotted cream, finger sandwiches, and other savories while sheltering at home

“A home without afternoon tea is merely a house!” While The Peninsula Manila does not necessarily subscribe to this saying, after month’s of fiddling, experimenting, and tasting, the grande dame of Makati hotels might have something to offer those who think differently with the launch of its Peninsula Cakeaway Afternoon Tea Set that can be enjoyed at home or given as a gift to someone special.

Enjoy the enduring delights of The Peninsula Manila’s iconic Afternoon Tea with clotted cream, lemon curd, strawberry jam, raisin scones, cakes, dainty finger sandwiches, macarons, and other savories while sheltering at home. These delicious nibbles will be arranged on a three-tier stand inspired by The Lobby’s Villeroy & Boch Minton Haddon Hall china pattern and carefully packed in a tall Peninsula page hat takeaway box.

It’s a tea-riffic treat for three for P2,950 (teas not included)!

And for those who would like to make their Peninsula Cakeaway Afternoon Tea Set even more special, they can add to their order cakes, pastries, and savory items from the hotel’s 44th Anniversary Menu that highlight specials from The Lobby, Old Manila, Spices, Escolta, Pool Snack Bar, The Bar/Salon de Ning and, of course, The Peninsula Boutique.

Add The Lobby’s beloved Pancit Luglug or Caesar Salad; Beef Wellington or Duck Confit Cassoulet from Old Manila; Spices’ Salmon Tikka Masala or Asam Goreng; Poke Bowls and sushi from Escolta; a Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich or an Avocado Toast from the Pool Snack Bar, and The Peninsula Boutique’s fabulous Strawberry Shortcake or King Oscar (cakes come in two sizes).

One can also enjoy a boozy Afternoon Tea at home with batched bottles of Negroni, Margarita, and Aperol Spritz from The Bar/ Salon de Ning, or live it up with an iced bottle of Deutz Cuvée Peninsula Brut Champagne.

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan, and children’s Afternoon Teas are also available.

The Peninsula Cakeaway Afternoon Tea Set is available for takeaway or delivery every day, Monday to Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, at The Peninsula Boutique. Orders must be made 24 hours before pick-up or delivery.

For inquiries or orders for takeaway or delivery, please call The Peninsula Boutique at +63 2 8887 5747 or +63 2 8887 2888, email us at penboutiquepmn@peninsula.com, or order online through PenChat, The Peninsula Manila’s contactless 24-hour e-concierge by clicking https://bit.ly/PenChatFacebook.