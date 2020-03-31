PH enterprises’ shift to remote work fast-tracks amid COVID-19

In effect of the enhanced community quarantine against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the shift for Philippine enterprises towards adopting remote working schemes is likely progressing earlier than normal.

PLDT Enterprise, the b2b arm of the Philippines’ leading ICT and digital services provider, says that the work-from-home scheme forced upon by the lockdown compels enterprises to take on more agile approaches in ensuring their business continuity—ultimately benefitting their move towards digital transformation.

“Given current circumstances, even companies that were initially resistant to the idea of work-from-home are now being compelled to allow their employees to do so. This paves the way for enterprises to rethink their business models and leverage on technology to continue their business,” says Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

According to Hernandez, PLDT Enterprise has always been in the business of trust—the precise reason why it is continuously harnessing best efforts to ensure its customers remain business-as-usual amid COVID-19. “Remaining connected is critical to us now more than ever. Businesses need to harp on the capabilities of technology to persist in the current business landscape,” he adds.

In support of said work arrangements, PLDT Enterprise leads the country in enabling the efficient work-from-home schemes of businesses through its productivity and collaboration solutions such as Cisco Webex, ePLDT’s Microsoft Teams, and GSuite powered by IPC.

“We enable businesses to remain in touch with their customers online and use digital platforms in communicating with their peers especially at times like this. Our productivity tools, for instance, enable businesses to host online meetings and collaborate efficiently with their employees even at home,” says Nico Alcoseba, Vice President and Head of PLDT Disruptive Business Group.

Similarly, PLDT Enterprise’s fixed-line, wireless, and ICT solutions—including FibrBiz, VITRO Data Center services, Smart WiFi, and postpaid services, to name a few—are still accessible to support enterprises in continuing their business amid the community quarantine in place.

“Our customers can remain at ease knowing that our solutions, which are founded on the country’s most extensive fiber and LTE coverage, are available 24/7 to support their operations contingent to the delivery of their services for our fellow countrymen,” says Jojo Gendrano, FVP & Head of PLDT Enterprise Core Business Solutions.

PLDT Enterprise, along with the entire PLDT-Smart Group, has put in place a 30-day payment extension period for all its postpaid customers to enable their safety and productivity amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Likewise, it has implemented a work-from-home arrangement for most of its office-based employees while making use of the group’s digital platforms and telecommute solutions to remain efficient and productive.

PLDT Enterprise, with its thrust to enable nation-building, is ONE with the Philippines in ensuring that businesses continue to run amid the crisis.

To ensure service assurance and availability for its customers, PLDT Enterprise’s customer care channels remain open. Reach PLDT Enterprise through Enterprise hotline 177 from 9am to 6pm every day and @PLDTEnt_Cares on Twitter which is online 24/7.