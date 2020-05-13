Philippines’ leading business groups ask Congress to act on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal

The country’s leading business groups are calling on Congress for the immediate and just resolution of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal as its closure has negatively affected many industries, especially the advertising sector.

The Philippine Association of Advertisers has branded the network’s shutdown as “adversely disruptive” to many marketing communications programs of many advertisers.

According to PANA, the closure “negatively impacts” not just the various businesses but also the millions of Filipino consumers. “ABS-CBN’s mainstream platforms are important advertising channels for many of our members to reach and serve their audiences,” PANA said.

The Advertising Foundation of the Philippines also underscored the strong partnership of the advertising industry with ABS-CBN as both groups are committed to promote positive social values and to contribute to nation-building.

In a statement, the Ad Foundation mentioned that “ABS-CBN has been the partner of our industry and the Ad Foundation in staging of the Araw Values Awards since 2000, a testament to the network’s commitment to bring positive social change.”

Likewise, prominent business groups believe that the timing of the issuance of the cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) was uncalled for at this time of pandemic.

According to the Makati Business Club, the NTC’s order against the network was a “blow to press freedom” and a “setback” at a time when the country needs to be united against the pandemic. With that, MBS “strongly supports a balanced, fair, and swift consideration of the bills filed by several lawmakers to renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.”

The Management Association of the Philippines shares the same sentiments as they also seek for Congress’ immediate action. “We had fervently hoped that this day would never come as we, together with other business organizations, strongly urge Congress to consider in a timely and judicious manner the renewal of ABS-CBN’s broadcasting franchise,” MAP said.

Apart from calling on Congress to expedite deliberation on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, business groups also reiterated that the network’s shutdown has deprived the public of pertinent news and relief in this very critical time.

The Kapisanan ng mga Broadkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) emphasized the crucial role ABS-CBN plays in keeping the people informed and entertained amid this public health crisis.

In a statement, the KBP said, “ABS-CBN is performing a valuable service to the public in the midst of a public service emergency not only by providing important news and information to keep the public safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus but also in giving the public much relief from the mental and emotional pressures of quarantine by continuing to broadcast its entertainment programs.”

The Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands strongly believes that the network’s closure is a disregard for the Filipino people and country. According to CCPI, it “also manifests a distorted sense of priorities.”

ABS-CBN recently said in a statement that the network is grateful for the overwhelming support it has been receiving and that it trusts that the Congress will be able to act on the network’s pending franchise renewal application the soonest possible time.