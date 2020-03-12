Philippine Fintech Festival 2020 moved to September 16-17

As a precautionary measure to the COVID-19 outbreak, the first Philippine Fintech Festival (PFF) has been moved to September 16-17, 2020 at the Shangri-La at the Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Metro Manila Philippines.

Poised to be the biggest fintech event in the country, PFF 2020 is set to explore the Philippines’ vast potential in tech and fintech. The Festival is in partnership with various government agencies including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), along with private corporations and organizations such as the Distributed Ledger Technology Association of the Philippines (DLTAP) and FinTech Philippines Association (FPH).

PFF will gather global innovation experts to discuss the future of banking, industry transformation, and financial inclusion for the plenary sessions. The Festival will also feature exciting events such as Business Matching activity with Trade Connect, PFF edition of The Final Pitch for startups, Hackathon for students and tech enthusiasts, and the PFF Awards where winners from these activities will be recognized.

The Philippine Fintech Festival aims to empower enterprises via a digital revolution in order to remain relevant and competitive amid a rapidly changing business environment.