Philippine Fintech Festival 2020 moved to September 16-17

0 comment

As a precautionary measure to the COVID-19 outbreak, the first Philippine Fintech Festival (PFF) has been moved to September 16-17, 2020 at the Shangri-La at the Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Metro Manila Philippines.

Poised to be the biggest fintech event in the country, PFF 2020 is set to explore the Philippines’ vast potential in tech and fintech. The Festival is in partnership with various government agencies including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), along with private corporations and organizations such as the Distributed Ledger Technology Association of the Philippines (DLTAP) and FinTech Philippines Association (FPH).

PFF will gather global innovation experts to discuss the future of banking, industry transformation, and financial inclusion for the plenary sessions. The Festival will also feature exciting events such as Business Matching activity with Trade Connect, PFF edition of The Final Pitch for startups, Hackathon for students and tech enthusiasts, and the PFF Awards where winners from these activities will be recognized.

The Philippine Fintech Festival aims to empower enterprises via a digital revolution in order to remain relevant and competitive amid a rapidly changing business environment.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Federal Land | Making Your Place Look Like A Million Bucks

Team Orange 0 comments
While anyone can easily admire a chic pad that looks like it came straight out of a magazine, not everyone has the budget for a major renovation or hire a…

Jericho Rosales talks about finding the right balance

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Since winning the title of “Mr. Pogi” in 1996, Jericho Rosales has grown before the eyes of millions of Filipinos. Today, aside from being a full-fledged actor, Echo is also…

New Maxicare Health Pod for Alorica employees

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Maxicare Healthcare Corporation, the country’s leading healthcare provider, recently established its newest Health Pod at Alorica Centris in South Triangle, Quezon City to provide employees with better access to high-quality healthcare services.…

Be confident in the workplace with McJim Classic Leather

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
Earning the respect of your boss and colleagues in the office may not be as simple as it sounds, with several factors affecting your work performance. While talent, expertise, and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone