Philips | Making Home a Better Place to Be

As we all hunker down at home, it’s now more important than ever to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.

During this time, Filipinos have used the opportunity to try out new activities from home, and have practiced self-care by learning to cook, cleaning up their homes or apartments, and participating in online challenges that foster a sense of community.

“These days, the meaning of staying at home has changed. It means attending to our personal health, and addressing our needs. At Philips, we have always believed in empowering Filipinos to kick-start and stick to important routines.” says Maite Uy, Business Development Manager for Philips Personal Health.

As the global leader for innovative home living and personal care tools, Philips believes that life can be better by making your home a better place to be.

Here are four ways to make home a better place to be, from the closet to your kitchen.

Improve morale with a haircut.

With a lot of time inside our home, why not experiment with a new style? Craft your personal look by just using one tool, the Philips Multi-Groom Series 5000. This 9-in1 groomer has nine quality tools to style both your face and hair. Cutting your hair has never been easier with its self-sharpening stainless steel blades and Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting from start to finish.

Perk yourself up with a pamper session.

Use the time on your hands to learn a new way to style your hair. You can treat yourself with a makeover with the StraightCare Vivid Ends straightener. Its SplitStop Technology and ionic conditioning prevents split ends and further damage to one’s hair – whether you choose to curl it or straighten it! It also has extra-long plates and 30 seconds heat up time which will provide runway-ready looks in no time.

Try out new recipes healthily and without the hassle.

As we explore hobbies and try new recipes, make sure you’re still eating healthy with the Viva Collection All-in-One Cooker! The All-In-One Cooker has an intelligent cooking system, giving you the option to pressure cook, slow cook, and multi-cook in different temperatures, perfect for different recipe needs. It also comes with nine safety protection systems to make cooking worry-free. Best of all, the All-In-One Cooker helps you save time because of its various direct menu programs that’s smart enough to take care of the cooking for you.

Video-call Chic.

Just because you’re indoors doesn’t mean you can’t try out your runway-worthy outfits—especially when you have video calls with friends or workmates. Make sure your clothes are camera-approved with the PerfectCare Steam Iron. Its OptimalTEMP technology allows users to iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Also ease the anxiety coupled with ironing clothes because this steam iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric.

