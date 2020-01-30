Phoenix Petroleum wins top honor at 40th Agora Awards

Publicly listed Filipino oil and energy company Phoenix Petroleum has been hailed as the Marketing Company of the Year at the 40th Agora Awards on January 20 at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

Organized by the Philippine Marketing Association, the Agora Awards is considered the most prestigious marketing distinction in the Philippines, which aims to give recognition to Filipino marketing excellence “with an emphasis on ingenuity, versatility, and innovation.”

“We at Phoenix and Udenna are humbled to receive the Philippines’ highest marketing distinction. And it is especially heartwarming that the Agora shines a spotlight on products and services that have improved the Filipino’s way of life,” Phoenix Petroleum chairman and president Dennis A. Uy said in his acceptance speech.

It is not Uy’s first win at the Agora Awards as he also received the award for Outstanding Achievement in Entrepreneurship–Large Scale for Phoenix in 2013.

“Besides being a fan of marketing and strong brands, I am also a believer in destiny. And in a sense, we were destined to be here tonight: As our vision is to be the indispensable partner in nation building driven by passion to improve the lives of Filipinos,” added Uy.

Phoenix is the first petroleum company that was publicly listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in 2007 since the oil industry deregulation in 1998. The company has since expanded from offering fuel and lubricants to liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and even acquiring Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart.

The Agora Awards cited Phoenix for its marketing innovations in its products such as Phoenix PULSE Technology Fuels and Phoenix SUPER LPG, as well as its consumer engagement promotions that have led to the brand’s phenomenal growth in the past year.

“We are honored to be recognized by Agora with this prestigious award. In the last few years, we have aggressively endeavored to connect with our customers and build a solid relationship with our market. This is also part of our thrust to offer the best customer experience as we transform Phoenix into a multi-industry consumer brand,” added Phoenix Petroleum chief operating officer Henry R. Fadullon.

“From a little-known brand several years ago, Phoenix now ranks third in terms of patronage and loyalty, and it is largely because of our best-value offerings complemented by innovative marketing and communication campaigns,” said Fadullon.