Pia Wurtzbach is now the face of the Crispy and Creamy Two-Na Sarap Jollibee Tuna Pie

What’s better than one Pia Wurtzbach? How about two Pia Wurtzbachs, announcing to the world—or the universe, rather—the much-awaited return of a Jollibee favorite, the crispy and creamy two-na sarap Jollibee Tuna Pie, now in Original and Spicy variants?

No less than the 2015 Miss Universe herself, looking confidently beautiful as ever, is the latest addition to the star-studded Jollibee family of ambassadors.

In the brand-new commercial, two versions of Wurtzbach represent the two-na variants of the Tuna Pie. This reflects how Wurtzbach is in real life, a person who is dynamic and adaptable—when she’s with friends and loved ones, she could simply be her amazing self like the Original variant; or when the event calls for it, she could also be fierce and fiery like the exciting kick of the Spicy variant.

“I’ve been dreaming of working with Jollibee for a long time now,” says Wurtzbach. “It’s a brand I grew up with. I even had a birthday party at Jollibee as a kid growing up in Cagayan de Oro City. Who doesn’t love Jollibee?”

“We believe Pia Wurtzbach is the perfect choice to be the face of our two-na variants for the Jollibee Tuna Pie, because of how dynamic she can be,” says Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Marketing Director for Core Products. “She can be as effortlessly elegant or as fiery and adventurous as she wants, and we absolutely love that. We’re excited for all the memories we can make with Pia now that she’s part of the Jollibee family.”

What’s even better is that the new Spicy variant was an instant hit with Wurtzbach. “I love the new Spicy Tuna Pie! It’s just the right amount of kick,” she says. “Don’t worry about it being too hot! If you love the Original variant, wait ‘til you try this one!”

Whether you love the timeless classic of the Original Tuna Pie or you like that extra hot kick of the Spicy variant, the Tuna Pie's crispy and creamy two-na sarap will keep you coming back for more with its two-na variants!

