Overseas Filipino Communities declare support for ABS-CBN

Following its forced shutdown, Filipino communities abroad have declared support and aired thank-you messages for ABS-CBN Corporation, recognizing its significant role in providing information and entertainment to Filipinos worldwide amid the COVID-19 health crisis.


According to the group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Australia, ABS-CBN serves as a “critical voice in critical times,” and mentioned that it is an “understatement” to say that people are hurt with the network’s shutdown, as the media institution has become a part of Filipinos’ daily lives.

The group also emphasized the impact of the shutdown on the 11,000 employees of ABS-CBN, whose incomes, according to the group, “is about to vanish in thin air.”
Meanwhile, the National Federation of Filipino-American Associations (NaFFAA) backed up BAYAN Australia’s statement, saying that the Kapamilya network “has been vital during these times when the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down travel and interaction.”

NaFFAA likewise stated that ABS-CBN’s ceased operations is a “serious blow” not only to press freedom but also to information dissemination between Filipino-Americans in the United States and their loved ones in the Philippines.

Several OFW communities also appreciated the Kapamilya network’s efforts in providing service to the Filipinos abroad.

Pinas-SAHI International Association, Inc., a community-based in Saudi Arabia, underlined ABS-CBN’s valuable contributions in bringing “love and unity amongst the OFWs” living and working in the country.

As the community’s media partner for the past 15 years, Pinas-SAHI also voiced out their gratitude to ABS-CBN for bringing laughter, happiness, and relief whenever homesickness is felt by OFWs through the Filipino Community Day in which several Kapamilya entertainers perform.

This was also seconded by Philippine Centre UK, who mentioned that without ABS-CBN’s assistance and support, the group would not be able to continue uniting the Filipinos in the United Kingdom.

ABS-CBN has been our partner for 12 years now, assisting in bringing Kapamilya stars to entertain the crowds essentially giving the OFWs the feeling of ‘being back home’ and alleviating feelings of homesickness,” the group stated.

Even with the shutdown, ABS-CBN is continuously bringing information, entertainment, and hope to Filipinos here and abroad via its shows in TFC, iWant, and other online platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

