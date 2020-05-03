Piolo Pascual, Ananda Everingham, Nicholas Saputra, Rhydian Vaughan leads Asian Actors’ Panel for #ExtendTheLove Initiative for displaced film workers

After launching its first episode last May 1 with acclaimed actresses Gina Alajar, Sandy Andolong, Jaclyn Jose, Elizabeth Oropesa and Lorna Tolentino, #ExtendTheLove Actors’ Cue Series continue its roundtable with two live sessions this Sunday (May 3) and Monday (May 4) evening at 8PM on fb.me/ExtendTheLove.

The sessions delves into a discussion of the films made by the actors and also interact with the live online viewers by answering their questions. The panel is moderated by filmmaker Adolfo Alix, Jr. The proceeds for the donations for both events will benefit of displaced film and TV workers affected by the quarantine in the Philippines.

Series 2 presents the seasoned Pinoy actors whose variety of works earned them acclaim for their performances: (in alphabetical order) Raymond Bagatsing, Nonie Buencamino, Ricky Davao, Alan Paule and Bembol Roco.

 

Series 3 is a special roundtable with Asian actors Ananda Everingham (Thailand), Piolo Pascual (Philippines), Nicholas Saputra (Indonesia), Rhydian Vaughan (Taiwan) to talk about their films.

#ExtendTheLove Initiative was founded to help affected film workers during the enhanced community quarantine by offering free streaming of films like “4 Days,” “Kinabukasan” online and asking viewers for donation.

They can donate through:

BDO
Account Name: Robert John Liboon
Account Number: 008750028001

BPI
Account Name: Alfredo Villar
Account Number: 2570008156

GCash
Account Name: Adolfo Alix Jr.
Phone Number: 09772819698

PayPal
http:paypal.me/aalixjr

For the list of our beneficiaries and to track the donations coming in:
https://tiny.cc/apb5lz

Jeman Villanueva

Jeman Villanueva

