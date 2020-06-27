Pizza Hut celebrates delivery riders through Rider’s Pizza Day

As a show of their appreciation to delivery riders, Pizza Hut will be celebrating Riders’ Pizza Day on June 30, 2020. On the said date, delivery riders will be given a box of free pizza for every ala carte order of a Large Super Supreme Pan Pizza that they deliver.

Under the promo, Pizza Hut will give a box of Regular Hawaiian Supreme Handstretched Pizza for free to the corresponding delivery rider for every ala carte order of a Large Super Supreme Pan Pizza, one of Pizza Hut’s most beloved pizza flavors made with nine delicious toppings on Pizza Hut’s signature Pan Pizza.

Orders can be made through Pizza Hut’s hotline 8911-11-11 for metro manila orders, #11111 for provincial orders, via their website www.pizzahut.com.ph, or through their food delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda.

“Pizza Hut values the everyday modern-day delivery hero, which is why we decided to honor their hard work through this initiative. It’s our own simple way of giving back to our delivery partners for helping us bring food safely to countless Filipino homes,” said Pizza Hut Marketing Manager, Lorent Adrias.