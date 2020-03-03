Pizza Hut now serves SPAMⓇ Cheesy Bites Pizza!

Pizza Hut, the leading pizza brand, is now offering us a new flavor to crave for – the SPAMⓇ Cheesy Bites Pizza.

[Warning: You might find it hard to stop after your first bite.]

Pizza lovers can now indulge in this exciting and new treat that is generously topped with SPAMⓇ cubes with poppable bites filled with SPAMⓇ (yes, SPAMⓇ again!) and mozzarella that you can dip in marinara sauce.

This all-new delicious flavor is priced at PHP419 for regular size and PHP639 for large, perfect to eat with your family and friends. You can also get a SPAMⓇ Triple Pizza Treat, that includes three regular-sized: Hawaiian Supreme, Cheese Lovers, and the hero SPAMⓇ Cheesy Bites pizza flavors, for an affordable price of PHP699.

Looking to take the fun up a notch? Go to Pizza Hut’s Facebook page to download and print the Cheesy Bites Wheel of Dares! It is filled with fun challenges that will surely put a twist while you and your friends pull the bites.

What are you waiting for? Go to the nearest Pizza Hut store, or log into www.pizzahut.com.ph or give them a call at 8911-1111.

