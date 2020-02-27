Pizza Hut has been spamming everyone on Instagram! Here’s what we think could be up…

We’ve noticed Pizza Hut Philippines have been liking a lot of photos and has been replying multiple reactions on people’s Instagram pages and it’s quite intriguing.

Here you can see that they liked 15, (yes, 15!)

 

Not only did Pizza Hut liked Orange Magazine’s Instagram posts, they didn’t missed out liking other known influencers’ posts also.

In short, Pizza Hut flooded their notifications in a strange and spammy way. Are they just bored? Or, is it a code for us to crack? Is it a message? If it is what we think it is, could it be a new pizza flavor?

To know more about Pizza Hut’s spammy moves, be on the lookout on their official social media accounts.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

